Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 4,273,925 Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 99.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,681 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,273,925 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,990 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 8,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 4.2% during the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 18,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Baxter International news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $125,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,515,723.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $92.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.45. Baxter International Inc has a 52-week low of $72.38 and a 52-week high of $95.00.

BAX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI raised Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Cfra raised their target price on Baxter International from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.38.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

