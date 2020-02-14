Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 9,100 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 71.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 13,112 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the third quarter worth about $414,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the third quarter worth about $352,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 44.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 962,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,834,000 after buying an additional 294,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 431.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 46,719 shares during the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FDP opened at $34.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.43. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.98 and a fifty-two week high of $38.79.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh produce products, such as bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, cucumbers, whole lettuce, broccoli, cauliflower, and other vegetables; and various other fruits, such as plantains and mangoes.

