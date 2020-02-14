Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 951 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,202 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 9,715.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 398,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,025,000 after acquiring an additional 394,257 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Aspen Technology in the third quarter valued at $20,841,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 803.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 179,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,087,000 after acquiring an additional 159,601 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,877,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,849,000 after acquiring an additional 141,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 158.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 223,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,505,000 after acquiring an additional 136,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

AZPN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Aspen Technology from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.43.

In other news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $221,321.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,151.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $126.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 1.55. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.25 and a 12 month high of $142.89.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.14). Aspen Technology had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 63.67%. The company had revenue of $124.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

