Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428,500 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.17% of Best Buy worth $37,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,179,382 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,267,648,000 after buying an additional 772,762 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Best Buy by 11,888,653.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,783,313 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $123,099,000 after buying an additional 1,783,298 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 7.6% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,386,243 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $95,637,000 after buying an additional 97,369 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Best Buy by 11.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,131,111 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $78,036,000 after buying an additional 115,898 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 981,366 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $86,164,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Best Buy news, Director Lisa Caputo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $808,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,392.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $90,930.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,105,051 shares of company stock worth $169,112,718 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.05.

Shares of BBY opened at $90.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.49. Best Buy Co Inc has a 1 year low of $58.66 and a 1 year high of $91.83.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 49.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

