BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,990,000 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the January 15th total of 6,520,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Several research analysts have commented on BGCP shares. BidaskClub downgraded BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in BGC Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in BGC Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BGC Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in BGC Partners by 23.2% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 13,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BGC Partners in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BGCP opened at $5.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.56. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 1.39. BGC Partners has a 12 month low of $4.46 and a 12 month high of $6.41.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $487.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.00 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. BGC Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BGC Partners will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.80%.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

