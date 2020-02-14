Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Sells 638 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,544 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 1.7% of Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth $36,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its holdings in Microsoft by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth $93,000. Finally, CXI Advisors acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $183.71 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $105.48 and a 52-week high of $190.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1,397.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.06.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

