Biltmore Family Office LLC Purchases 1,094 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1,052.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 25,999 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 23,744 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 140,100 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $18,258,000 after buying an additional 71,300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,620,674 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $341,526,000 after buying an additional 11,718 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 47,347 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after buying an additional 19,426 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,169,044 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $412,990,000 after buying an additional 8,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIS. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 target price on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.36.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $140.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $254.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $107.32 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.53.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total transaction of $608,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at $5,550,644.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,258 shares of company stock worth $1,525,940. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

