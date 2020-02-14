Binance USD Trading Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One Binance USD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00009640 BTC on exchanges including Binance and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Binance USD has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. Binance USD has a market cap of $17.47 million and $55.07 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Binance USD alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00047924 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $638.55 or 0.06187526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00061571 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004974 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00024849 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00128398 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003692 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Binance USD Profile

Binance USD (CRYPTO:BUSD) is a token. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 39,678,993 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,556,416 tokens. The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos. The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @

.

Buying and Selling Binance USD

Binance USD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Binance USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.