BIOLASE Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that BIOLASE Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) will report ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BIOLASE’s earnings. BIOLASE posted earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that BIOLASE will report full-year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BIOLASE.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BIOLASE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BIOLASE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.17.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIOL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BIOLASE by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,875 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 9,698 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BIOLASE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $729,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BIOLASE by 487.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 958,247 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 795,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BIOLASE by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,675,427 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIOL stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.66. 105,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,135. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average is $0.81. BIOLASE has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $2.87.

BIOLASE

BIOLASE, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine for patients and health care professionals in the worldwide. The company offers Waterlase all-tissue dental laser systems for cutting soft and hard tissues; and diode laser systems to perform soft tissue, pain therapy, and cosmetic procedures, including teeth whitening.

