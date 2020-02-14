BioScrip Inc (NASDAQ:BIOS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BioScrip Inc (NASDAQ:BIOS) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,780,000 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the January 15th total of 10,990,000 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BioScrip in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in BioScrip during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in BioScrip by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,551,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,034,000 after purchasing an additional 332,385 shares during the last quarter. 15.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BIOS. Zacks Investment Research cut BioScrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 18th. William Blair began coverage on BioScrip in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised BioScrip from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut BioScrip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BioScrip currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.75.

Shares of BioScrip stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,419. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. BioScrip has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $4.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.60 and a beta of 0.39.

BioScrip Company Profile

BioScrip, Inc provides infusion and home care management solutions in the United States. It engages in the preparation, delivery, administration, and clinical monitoring of pharmaceutical treatments that are administered to a patient through intravenous, subcutaneous, intramuscular, intra-spinal, and enteral methods.

