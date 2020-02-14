BitCapitalVendor (BCV) Market Cap Tops $10.02 Million

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 14th. BitCapitalVendor has a market capitalization of $10.02 million and approximately $331,585.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitCapitalVendor has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One BitCapitalVendor token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, Bibox and Bit-Z.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00048808 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $639.47 or 0.06233662 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00062108 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005022 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00157161 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00024841 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003694 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001575 BTC.

BCV is a token. It launched on November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 927,199,995 tokens. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial. The official website for BitCapitalVendor is www.bitcv.com.

BitCapitalVendor can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Bibox and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCapitalVendor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCapitalVendor using one of the exchanges listed above.

