Bitcloud Price Hits $0.0039 (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 82.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Bitcloud has a total market cap of $126,508.00 and approximately $104.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded up 102.4% against the US dollar. One Bitcloud coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcloud alerts:

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcloud Coin Profile

Bitcloud (BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 32,394,529 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD. Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.info.

Bitcloud Coin Trading

Bitcloud can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.