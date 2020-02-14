Bitcoin Cash Tops 24-Hour Volume of $5.08 Billion (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $490.25 or 0.04773378 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ACX, Coinfloor, Negocie Coins and Bit2C. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $8.96 billion and $5.08 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10,257.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.34 or 0.00772497 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005794 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00018896 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000366 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000163 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,278,600 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

