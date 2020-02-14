Bitcoin Interest (BCI) Price Up 208.9% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded up 68.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Bitcoin Interest has a market capitalization of $829,504.00 and approximately $37,927.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded 208.9% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be bought for about $0.0453 or 0.00000437 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC and Exrates.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.52 or 0.00700472 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00125883 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00138992 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002436 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001518 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Profile

Bitcoin Interest is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest. Bitcoin Interest’s official website is bitcoininterest.io.

Bitcoin Interest Coin Trading

Bitcoin Interest can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Interest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Interest using one of the exchanges listed above.

