Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Hits $356.28 on Exchanges

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $6.51 billion and approximately $2.46 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded up 16.7% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for approximately $356.28 or 0.03473080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Korbit, IDAX and BigONE.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009755 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00250670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00042311 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00156790 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002989 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,276,552 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io.

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

Bitcoin SV can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitkub, Poloniex, FCoin, ZB.COM, Gate.io, CoinEx, Bittrex, Bithumb, BX Thailand, HitBTC, OKEx, Hotbit, OTCBTC, Kucoin, Bitbns, IDAX, Huobi, Bit-Z, Binance, Coinsquare, Bitrue, Indodax, Trade Satoshi, Bibox, Upbit, DragonEX, Coinbit, WazirX, MBAex, Koinex, SouthXchange, Altcoin Trader, BigONE, Kraken, Coinsuper, Korbit, YoBit, CoinZest, CoinBene, Bitfinex and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

