Bitcore (BTX) Price Reaches $0.53

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded up 48.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. In the last seven days, Bitcore has traded up 190.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcore coin can now be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00005169 BTC on popular exchanges including QBTC, Exrates, Cryptopia and Bit-Z. Bitcore has a total market cap of $9.37 million and approximately $20,933.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,312.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $282.58 or 0.02738236 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $490.71 or 0.04754983 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.61 or 0.00800484 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00914503 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00115568 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009467 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00025815 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.52 or 0.00702716 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Bitcore

Bitcore (CRYPTO:BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 18,089,490 coins and its circulating supply is 17,588,531 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcore’s official website is bitcore.cc. Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcore Coin Trading

Bitcore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, QBTC, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, Bit-Z and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcore using one of the exchanges listed above.

