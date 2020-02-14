BitDegree (BDG) Achieves Market Cap of $716,583.00

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded up 35.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Over the last week, BitDegree has traded up 75.1% against the U.S. dollar. BitDegree has a market capitalization of $716,583.00 and $1,133.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitDegree token can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Cobinhood, Tidex and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitDegree alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00048345 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $639.06 or 0.06200153 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00062371 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004984 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00024823 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00126926 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003693 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001625 BTC.

BitDegree Profile

BitDegree (CRYPTO:BDG) is a token. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,560,931 tokens. BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitDegree is www.bitdegree.org.

Buying and Selling BitDegree

BitDegree can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Tidex, Cobinhood and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDegree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDegree should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitDegree using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitDegree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitDegree and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.