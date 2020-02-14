Bitradio 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $30.00 (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. One Bitradio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0151 or 0.00000147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and Cryptohub. Bitradio has a total market capitalization of $126,139.00 and $30.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitradio has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006680 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000821 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000145 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio Coin Profile

Bitradio (CRYPTO:BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Bitradio’s total supply is 13,378,729 coins and its circulating supply is 8,378,725 coins. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitradio

Bitradio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptohub and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

