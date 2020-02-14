BitTube (TUBE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $36,408.00

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. BitTube has a total market capitalization of $2.96 million and approximately $36,408.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitTube has traded up 20.4% against the US dollar. One BitTube coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Upbit, Livecoin and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitTube alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00914503 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 90.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004275 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

BitTube (TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 237,081,109 coins. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp. BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube .

BitTube Coin Trading

BitTube can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, TradeOgre, Upbit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitTube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.