BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report released on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank downgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. CL King started coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim set a $47.00 price target on BJ’s Restaurants and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens set a $50.00 price target on BJ’s Restaurants and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. BJ’s Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.19.

NASDAQ:BJRI traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.87. 70,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,263. BJ’s Restaurants has a twelve month low of $32.62 and a twelve month high of $54.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.64 and a 200 day moving average of $38.39. The stock has a market cap of $795.07 million, a PE ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 342.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $58,091.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

