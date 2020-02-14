Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.98 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 13.02%. Black Knight updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.97-2.06 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.97-$2.06 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BKI traded up $4.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.39. 2,078,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,810. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.66. Black Knight has a 1-year low of $51.05 and a 1-year high of $74.78.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A downgraded Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Black Knight from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Black Knight in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.50.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.