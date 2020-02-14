Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 568,018 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 1.15% of Blackbaud worth $45,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 230.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,898,000 after acquiring an additional 374,999 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the 1st quarter worth approximately $488,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,704,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,366,000 after acquiring an additional 95,043 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 12,027 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens set a $92.00 price target on shares of Blackbaud and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

BLKB stock opened at $82.12 on Friday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.32 and a 12 month high of $97.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 328.48 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Blackbaud had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $238.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Blackbaud’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.80%.

Blackbaud Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.