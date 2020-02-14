BlackCoin (BLK) Price Reaches $0.0381 on Top Exchanges

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. During the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. BlackCoin has a market cap of $2.28 million and $26,112.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlackCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0381 or 0.00000372 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade, CoinEgg, Cryptopia and Livecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00028989 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006851 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000518 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

BlackCoin Profile

BlackCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 59,775,596 coins. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org.

BlackCoin Coin Trading

BlackCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, Tux Exchange, Trade By Trade, CoinExchange, Bittrex, CoinEgg, Bleutrade, LiteBit.eu, Livecoin, Upbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

