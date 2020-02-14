Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $79.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BL. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Blackline in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JMP Securities increased their target price on Blackline from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Blackline from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of BL traded up $3.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.74. 47,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,648. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -122.90 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.28 and its 200-day moving average is $52.10. Blackline has a 52 week low of $42.23 and a 52 week high of $65.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.87.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. Blackline had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $80.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.77 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blackline will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackline news, COO Marc Huffman sold 5,000 shares of Blackline stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $263,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 199,419 shares in the company, valued at $10,489,439.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 20,000 shares of Blackline stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $1,200,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,449 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,143.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,811 shares of company stock worth $7,860,972 over the last 90 days. 15.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BL. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackline by 661.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackline by 414.2% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackline by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Blackline by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackline in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

