BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm (NYSE:MFL) Shares Purchased by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm (NYSE:MFL) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 344,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.91% of BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm worth $4,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MFL. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm by 2,063.8% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm by 20.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm by 142.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 10,762 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm during the fourth quarter valued at $477,000. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm by 2.5% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 36,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. 19.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MFL opened at $13.75 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm has a 1 year low of $12.73 and a 1 year high of $13.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.63 and a 200-day moving average of $13.45.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0455 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

About BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.

