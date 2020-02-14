BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) was downgraded by Deutsche Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $584.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $585.00. Deutsche Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 target price (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.33.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $3.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $565.35. 136,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $86.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.53. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $403.54 and a 52 week high of $576.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $526.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $473.58.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 30.79%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock will post 31.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,276 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.21, for a total value of $1,218,137.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 46,730 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.74, for a total value of $25,081,860.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,081 shares of company stock valued at $33,360,947. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 115,294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,959,000 after buying an additional 5,938 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 20,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,071,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.