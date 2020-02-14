Blakecoin Price Up 5.6% Over Last Week (BLC)

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 14th. During the last week, Blakecoin has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Blakecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and C-Patex. Blakecoin has a total market cap of $12,452.00 and $2.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,308.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.99 or 0.02734289 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $490.17 or 0.04752823 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.23 or 0.00807071 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.82 or 0.00919382 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00116065 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009517 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00026049 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.18 or 0.00699870 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Blakecoin

BLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Blake-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 7th, 2013. Blakecoin’s total supply is 24,155,744 coins. Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin. The official website for Blakecoin is www.blakecoin.org.

Blakecoin Coin Trading

Blakecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blakecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blakecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

