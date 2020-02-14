BLAST (BLAST) Reaches Market Capitalization of $229,759.00

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Over the last week, BLAST has traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BLAST coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX and Crex24. BLAST has a total market capitalization of $229,759.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003045 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000493 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 36.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000067 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000117 BTC.

BLAST Profile

BLAST is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 559,186,851 coins. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com.

Buying and Selling BLAST

BLAST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLAST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

