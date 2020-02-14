Blocknet Market Capitalization Tops $13.57 Million (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Blocknet coin can currently be bought for about $2.07 or 0.00020090 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, CryptoBridge, Upbit and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Blocknet has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar. Blocknet has a market capitalization of $13.57 million and approximately $36,041.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000103 BTC.

About Blocknet

Blocknet is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 6,548,857 coins. Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Blocknet

Blocknet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

