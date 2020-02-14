Blockpass Achieves Market Cap of $397,292.00 (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 14th. One Blockpass token can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Blockpass has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. Blockpass has a market capitalization of $397,292.00 and $2,862.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Blockpass alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $357.70 or 0.03482513 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009739 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00250604 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000833 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00042681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00157776 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Blockpass

Blockpass’ launch date was May 31st, 2018. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass.

Blockpass Token Trading

Blockpass can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockpass should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockpass using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blockpass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockpass and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.