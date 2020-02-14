BlockStamp (BST) 24 Hour Volume Tops $11,104.00

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded up 19% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 14th. Over the last seven days, BlockStamp has traded 32.2% lower against the dollar. BlockStamp has a market cap of $28.39 million and approximately $11,104.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlockStamp coin can currently be purchased for about $1.08 or 0.00010456 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, STEX and TOKOK.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001341 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000491 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003023 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001825 BTC.

About BlockStamp

BlockStamp (CRYPTO:BST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm.

SHA-256

The official website for BlockStamp is blockstamp.info. The official message board for BlockStamp is medium.com/blockstamp.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BlockStamp

BlockStamp can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, STEX and TOKOK. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockStamp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlockStamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

