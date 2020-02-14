BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:PWCDF)

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PWCDF. CIBC upgraded shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

PWCDF traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,970. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1 year low of $19.93 and a 1 year high of $26.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.58 and its 200-day moving average is $23.47.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

Power Corporation of Canada operates as diversified international management and holding company with interests in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.