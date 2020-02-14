BMO Capital Markets Lowers Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Price Target to $30.00

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 8.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on KHC. Barclays set a $32.00 price objective on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.95.

KHC stock opened at $27.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.50. The company has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.84. Kraft Heinz has a 1-year low of $24.86 and a 1-year high of $48.66.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 42.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 304,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,774,000 after buying an additional 180,457 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 354,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,381,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 128.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 898,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,883,000 after buying an additional 504,587 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 90,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after buying an additional 24,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 79,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,558,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

