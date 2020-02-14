BMO Capital Markets Raises Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target to C$3.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its target price increased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 64.84% from the company’s current price.

PD has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James set a C$3.00 target price on shares of Precision Drilling and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$1.80 to C$2.20 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.47.

Shares of PD traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$1.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,556,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,310. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.66. Precision Drilling has a 1-year low of C$1.32 and a 1-year high of C$4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.91, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $537.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81.

Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

