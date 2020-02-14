BMO Capital Markets Raises Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target to C$71.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$62.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$59.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sun Life Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$66.46.

TSE:SLF traded up C$1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$66.27. 932,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,679. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$62.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$58.78. The company has a current ratio of 1,409.38, a quick ratio of 1,311.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$47.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$66.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.96.

In other Sun Life Financial news, Director Dean Connor sold 28,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.45, for a total transaction of C$1,755,032.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,373,635.15. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,309 shares of company stock valued at $5,129,778.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

