BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:PPRQF)

Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:PPRQF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $14.50 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 30.45% from the company’s current price.

Separately, CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.25 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS PPRQF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.12. 1,128 shares of the company were exchanged.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

