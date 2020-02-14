Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) Price Target Cut to GBX 370

Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 380 ($5.00) to GBX 370 ($4.87) in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.23% from the company’s previous close.

BOO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CSFB assumed coverage on shares of Boohoo Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Boohoo Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a GBX 330 ($4.34) target price on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Boohoo Group to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 380 ($5.00) in a research report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital raised their target price on shares of Boohoo Group from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 370 ($4.87) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 325 ($4.28).

LON BOO traded down GBX 4.40 ($0.06) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 321.10 ($4.22). 5,187,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,270,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 312.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 275.49. Boohoo Group has a 12-month low of GBX 168.90 ($2.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 339.51 ($4.47).

In related news, insider Carol Mary Kane sold 15,000,000 shares of Boohoo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.75), for a total value of £42,750,000 ($56,235,201.26).

Boohoo Group Company Profile

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

