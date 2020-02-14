BOOM Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $16,606.00 (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. BOOM has a market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $16,606.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOOM token can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart and DDEX. Over the last seven days, BOOM has traded up 38.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003254 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $359.99 or 0.03492597 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009686 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00254468 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00043068 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00161138 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000081 BTC.

BOOM Token Profile

BOOM's total supply is 972,567,679 tokens and its circulating supply is 779,614,912 tokens. The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken. The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BOOM

BOOM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and BitMart. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

