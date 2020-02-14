BOScoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.03 Million (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 14th. BOScoin has a market capitalization of $4.04 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BOScoin has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. One BOScoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, GDAC and Kucoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00046028 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000500 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000258 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000039 BTC.

BOScoin Profile

BOScoin is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,229,477,075 coins and its circulating supply is 865,364,703 coins. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BOScoin

BOScoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, GDAC and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

