Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) PT Raised to $424.00 at Deutsche Bank

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank from $403.00 to $424.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.34% from the stock’s current price.

SAM has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Boston Beer from $332.00 to $319.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised Boston Beer from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Boston Beer to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $400.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boston Beer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $409.45.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

NYSE SAM opened at $410.30 on Friday. Boston Beer has a fifty-two week low of $258.34 and a fifty-two week high of $444.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $376.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $383.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.67.

In related news, Chairman C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total transaction of $3,713,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Burwick sold 279 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.04, for a total value of $104,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,436 shares of company stock worth $27,215,853. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 1.3% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 2.6% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 0.3% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 14,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.