Boston Partners Acquires 24,963 Shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Boston Partners grew its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 612,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,963 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.26% of Ingersoll-Rand worth $81,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 166.5% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 7.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 22.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC raised its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 173.3% during the third quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 10.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David S. Regnery sold 10,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,436,010.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,537,551.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 3,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $524,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,681 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 281,332 shares of company stock worth $38,000,966. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.06.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $145.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.61 and its 200-day moving average is $126.70. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 52-week low of $102.69 and a 52-week high of $146.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.28%.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

