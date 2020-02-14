Boston Partners Acquires 47,143 Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Boston Partners lifted its holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,173,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,143 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.24% of American Electric Power worth $110,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 226,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,186,000 after acquiring an additional 17,050 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 11,790 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter worth $817,000. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $102.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.45. The company has a market cap of $50.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.08. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 12-month low of $79.02 and a 12-month high of $104.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 70.89%.

Several research analysts recently commented on AEP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks set a $102.00 target price on shares of American Electric Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.85.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

