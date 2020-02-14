Boston Partners Boosts Stake in ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM)

Boston Partners raised its position in ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) by 54.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,662,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 588,180 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 2.49% of ABM Industries worth $62,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABM. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries stock opened at $39.12 on Friday. ABM Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.81 and a 1-year high of $42.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.93.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. ABM Industries’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ABM Industries, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 36.10%.

In other ABM Industries news, EVP Scott J. Giacobbe sold 5,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $235,470.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,255.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $60,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. ABM Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.94.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

