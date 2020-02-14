Boston Partners Boosts Stock Position in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Boston Partners grew its holdings in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 43.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,345,281 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 404,860 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 3.23% of Eagle Materials worth $121,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 8.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 71,313 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 44.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 43.6% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXP. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Cfra upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.14.

In related news, insider Keith W. Metcalf sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,987,188. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $87.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.81 and a 200 day moving average of $89.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.25. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.58 and a 12 month high of $97.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $350.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.82 million. Eagle Materials had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a positive return on equity of 21.81%. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.92%.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

