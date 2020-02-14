Boston Partners Buys 6,831 Shares of First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB)

Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,107,441 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,831 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.61% of First Hawaiian worth $60,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FHB. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 6.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 13.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,466,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,865,000 after acquiring an additional 300,204 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the third quarter valued at about $7,475,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. 97.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FHB shares. ValuEngine cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $25.00 price objective on shares of First Hawaiian and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sandler O’Neill started coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Shares of NASDAQ FHB opened at $29.59 on Friday. First Hawaiian Inc has a 1 year low of $24.25 and a 1 year high of $31.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.98 and its 200 day moving average is $27.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.15.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 32.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $186.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian Inc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

In related news, insider Mitchell Nishimoto sold 3,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total transaction of $100,901.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,937 shares in the company, valued at $501,165.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

