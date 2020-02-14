Boston Partners Buys 83,061 Shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,056,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,061 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.90% of Evergy worth $133,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 54,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 437,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 31,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 9,485 shares during the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EVRG opened at $71.55 on Friday. Evergy has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $72.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.13.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EVRG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Evergy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.71.

In related news, EVP Greg A. Greenwood sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $323,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,426 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,583.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $62,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,870.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $516,490 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

