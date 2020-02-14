Boston Partners Buys Shares of 1,477,004 Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Boston Partners bought a new stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,477,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $106,931,000. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.25% of Progressive as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,768,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,708,000 after purchasing an additional 809,972 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 771,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,632,000 after purchasing an additional 392,628 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,763,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,338,197,000 after purchasing an additional 373,372 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $25,376,000. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $22,762,000. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

PGR opened at $83.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.01. Progressive Corp has a 12-month low of $67.94 and a 12-month high of $84.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $48.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.60.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.67. Progressive had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Progressive’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PGR. ValuEngine lowered Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on Progressive from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

In related news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 10,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total transaction of $758,635.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 91,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,755,400.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $251,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,826,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,203 shares of company stock worth $1,865,255. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.