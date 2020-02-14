Boston Partners Cuts Stock Position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Boston Partners cut its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,444,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 439,320 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 1.51% of Assured Guaranty worth $70,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE grew its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 0.5% during the third quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,574,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,014,000 after buying an additional 8,324 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 30.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 469,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,861,000 after buying an additional 108,630 shares in the last quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1.5% during the third quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 414,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,438,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 11.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 369,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,412,000 after buying an additional 36,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 169,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,284,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Shares of AGO opened at $47.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.99. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52-week low of $39.89 and a 52-week high of $50.77.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Assured Guaranty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Assured Guaranty from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

In other Assured Guaranty news, CIO Andrew T. Feldstein purchased 12,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.55 per share, with a total value of $620,469.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive now directly owns 392,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,069,954.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Laura Bieling sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total value of $138,236.00. Insiders purchased 73,645 shares of company stock valued at $3,033,411 over the last ninety days. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.