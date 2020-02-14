Boston Partners Decreases Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Boston Partners cut its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,371,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 564,849 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 2.33% of ManpowerGroup worth $133,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAN. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 28.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 12.5% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 2,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $93.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.89 and its 200 day moving average is $90.50. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.69. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.14 and a 52 week high of $100.99.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $107.00 target price on shares of ManpowerGroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.40.

In other ManpowerGroup news, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 13,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $1,373,909.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $509,765.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,303 shares in the company, valued at $831,711.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,313 shares of company stock worth $2,127,435. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

