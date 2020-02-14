Boston Partners Has $103.88 Million Stock Position in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Boston Partners reduced its holdings in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 49.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 960,519 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 956,078 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.66% of Expedia Group worth $103,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 2,614.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 69,708 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $9,369,000 after buying an additional 67,140 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 328,765 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $44,051,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 276.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter worth $6,721,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,203 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $20,458,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Expedia Group news, Vice Chairman Peter M. Kern acquired 23,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $108.80 per share, with a total value of $2,510,016.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 90,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,890,681.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel H. Altman acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,976,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 45,463 shares of company stock worth $4,739,508 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXPE shares. TheStreet cut shares of Expedia Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Consumer Edge began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.91.

Expedia Group stock opened at $110.59 on Friday. Expedia Group Inc has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $144.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

